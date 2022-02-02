Capco Canada names new insurance practice lead

Global technology and management consultancy Capco named Ben Kosic as a partner in its Canadian insurance practice.

Kosic previously spent eight years as president and CEO of Canadian National Insurance Crime Services (CANATICS), an anti-fraud consortium representing eight of Canada’s largest insurers.

While at CANATICS, Kosic developed and executed a strategy to use cross-insurer data and data analytics to fight insurance fraud. He also led design and negotiation of membership and funding agreements, and worked on organizational design, staff development, contracting, analytics and technology design/selection.

“Ben will guide our insurance practice and leverage his extensive and highly in-demand fraud mitigation expertise and data and analytics experience to the benefit of our clients in Canada and globally,” said Gary Teelucksingh, CEO of Capco’s Canada business.

Prior to his work at CANATICS, Kosic was an IT advisory partner at KPMG Canada where he led data and enterprise architecture practices. Before that, he was a partner at information management and business transformation consultancy Chartwell IRM.