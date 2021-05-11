Cheque is in the mail: Insurance rebates coming to Saskatchewan drivers

REGINA – Saskatchewan’s Crown-owned insurer says it will start mailing rebates on vehicle insurance this week.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance says 709,000 cheques are to be sent out.

The rebates apply to all vehicles, motorcycles, trailers and snowmobiles for which insurance premiums were paid between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2020.

SGI has said it is giving the one-time rebate because of its strong financial position

Don Morgan, minister responsible for SGI, says the cash to vehicle owners will help stimulate the economy at a time it could use a boost.

SGI says the rebates will total about $285 million with an average payout per recipient of $380.

Drivers should expect cheques to arrive between mid-May and early June.

