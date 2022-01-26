Claims adjuster appoints new director of investigation services in Canada

Claims adjusting firm Sedgwick has appointed Mandy Yousif as director of investigation services in Canada.

Ontario-based Yousif will lead Sedgwick’s new research and intelligence division for Canada.

Sedgwick’s research and intelligence division allows its team of certified experts to provide services such as due diligence investigations, evidence gathering for pre-trial civil and criminal matters, asset recovery and subrogation, trademark research, social media investigations, and skip tracing. They work closely with clients — including law firms, financial institutions, insurance agencies, multinational corporations, and regulatory bodies — to ensure that all aspects of investigation are covered, and that information is protected and documented proficiently.

“Mandy has worked on a broad range of high-profile criminal cases and notable mergers and acquisitions,” Rob Ginn, Sedgwick senior vice president for Ontario, comments in a release. “Her history working with Canada’s top litigators and natural ability to build trust with clients on complex investigations make her an excellent fit for this new role at Sedgwick.”

Yousif has nearly a decade of experience in investigation, compliance intelligence and risk assessment consultation services. She has specialized expertise in due diligence inquiries, financial investigation and asset recovery, online and social media investigations, trademark and intellectual property research, and skip tracing (the process of locating a person’s whereabouts).

Yousif has also been a licensed private investigator since 2012 and holds a bachelor’s degree with honors in criminology and sociology from the University of Western Ontario in London. Bilingual in English and Arabic, Yousif holds a certificate in open source intelligence (OSINT) from Toddington International Inc., a federally-certified educational institution in Canada and provincially licensed investigation firm in B.C.

Earlier this month, Steven Saarimaki joined Sedgwick’s Canadian operations as an executive general adjuster for the major and complex loss division. A licensed independent insurance adjuster in Ontario, Saarimaki has 28 years of loss adjusting experience, with expertise in marine, industrial and commercial property claims, as well as transportation and liability lines.

Feature image by iStock.com/AndreyPopov