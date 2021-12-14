As 2021 draws to a close, Canadian Underwriter looks ahead with its annual Executive Outlook for 2022.

Our December 2021/January 2022 print issue included outlooks from eight property and casualty insurer executives and 10 brokerage executives. In total, we received feedback from nearly 40 executives, representing both carriers and brokerages. We will be featuring all contributions online beginning Wednesday, Dec. 15 and running throughout the holidays and into the New Year.

Canadian Underwriter will first share outlooks from carriers, followed by those from brokerages. We asked executives about the major lessons of 2021, what challenges they faced and the solutions they crafted, and how they expect their operations and the industry to change in 2022.

Our publication will be operating throughout the holidays, and you’ll see our daily e-newsletters in your inboxes. We would like to wish everyone in the P&C industry all the best during the holiday season, and a safe and happy (even if socially distanced) New Year.