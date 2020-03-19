Commercial brokers remind industry about emergency ‘hold covered’ protocols

As Canadian businesses and individual policyholders adjust to a new era of social distancing and service restrictions or shutdowns, brokers and insurance companies have turned their minds towards extending policy renewal deadline dates in the event of a declared emergency.

“Everyone agrees, this pandemic is presenting both a health crisis as well as an impending financial crisis,” the Toronto Insurance Council (TIC) stated in a message to its membership Thursday morning.

In the case of the current COVID-19 pandemic, brokers are preparing for a hypothetical situation in which care for a family member may prevent a policyholder from renewing on time. Or more likely, in light of potentially significant economic disruption, a person may experience cash-flow issues during the state of emergency.

“The Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC) is preparing an urgent national communication to all insurer partners with messaging about the importance of ‘hold covered’ protocols, and exercising flexibility with premium payments and accounts receivable for customers who may encounter challenges in this regard,” TIC said in its message.

Later on Thursday, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) issued a press release recommending that “consumers who have questions about their current insurance coverage, or are concerned about their ability to continue to pay their premiums due to the impact of COVID-19, should contact their insurance representative to discuss a potential solution.”

IBC’s statement added that “business insurance products, in particular, are often highly specialized and tailored to a client’s unique needs, so it’s important for business insurance customers to engage their insurance representatives in any discussion about their policy.”

TIC points out that there is ‘Declaration of Emergency Endorsement,’ which is endorsed by IBC.

The emergency endorsement extends an insurance policy’s termination date at any time “when an ‘emergency’ is declared by a Canadian public authority designated by statute for the purpose of issuing such an order.”

The endorsement says the emergency must have a direct effect or impact on either:

the policyholder, the policyholder’s site, or the policyholder’s property located within the emergency area; or

the operations of the insurer or its agent/broker located in the declared emergency area.

Under the endorsement, the insurance company essentially agrees to hold their clients’ existing policy coverage for up to 120 days beyond the end of the emergency.

IBC member insurers are not required to attach this endorsement to every policy.

For brokers, that is an E&O issue. Since insurers are not obliged to attach the endorsement to every policy, it’s the broker’s responsibility to remember to tell each client about the endorsement. If a policy gets cancelled, and the emergency endorsement is not on the policy, a claim against a broker would likely go to court. And the first question a trial lawyer would ask the broker would be: “Did you advise your client to remember to add this endorsement…?”

TIC saw this as a potential risk to clients, brokers and the industry at large. “So, work began in 2010 to have each insurer sign a letter, agreeing to attach the endorsement to every policy,” TIC’s statement to members says. “In essence, it states that coverage will be held in the event of a declared emergency.”

But “a blanket agreement [with insurers] was never achieved,” the TIC bulletin noted. Sometime between 2010 and 2015, four insurers signed the TIC’s letter agreeing to attach the endorsement to every policy: AIG, Zurich, Northbridge, and BI&I (as the were known at the time; they have since re-branded as HSB). Other insurers verbally agreed with the endorsement in principle, but didn’t sign. And in 2015, the TIC raised the matter with IBAC’s catastrophe committee to address the issue on a broader national level.

Negotiations between brokers and insurers on this issue is ongoing.