Durepos departs Keal Technology

Pat Durepos and his daughter Renee Durepos are leaving Keal Technology, the broker management system vendor announced Friday.

Dimitrios Argitis has joined Keal Technology as vice president and general manager “to lead Keal’s next phase of growth and roll out new solutions to the Canadian market,” Keal said in a press release.

As such, Argitis succeeds the Dureposes. Pat (below left) and Renee (below right) were leader and senior vice president respectively at Keal. They owned Keal in 2016 when Keal was acquired by Vertafore.

“Having completed the goal of transitioning Keal from a family-owned company to a leader in the insurtech space, the Dureposes are moving on from Keal to usher in a new wave of innovation and growth,” Keal said Friday.

Pat Durepos has been in the insurance industry since 1971, when he bought Victor Durepos General Insurance in Grand Falls, N.B. In 1977, he was president of the New Brunswick Brokers Association and eight years later he was president of the organization now known as the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada.

Victor Durepos General Insurance became Alliance Assurance (chaired by Pat Durepos), a brokerage that acquired in 2016 by Archway Insurance. Pat’s wife Lily Durepos stayed on as a regional manager for Archway.

Pat is a two-time winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

For his part, Argitis graduated from McGill University and has spent his 23-year career working for several software organizations in Toronto and Montreal, such as TECSYS and Epicor Retail (currently Aptos), Keal said Jan. 10.

“Often referred to as a Swiss Army knife, Argitis is well versed in all aspects of the customer lifecycle – spanning from sales to project delivery, custom development, customer support and business optimization.”