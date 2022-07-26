Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down north of Belleville, Ont.

Environment Canada has confirmed at least one tornado touched down in an area north of Belleville, Ont., as severe thunderstorms swept through parts of southern and eastern Ontario on Sunday night.

In a preliminary report, the weather agency says staff with the Northern Tornadoes Project and Environment and Climate Change Canada found a long track of damage due to at least one tornado and downburst winds” in the area of Marmora, Madoc and Actinolite.

It says the tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF1 — the second lowest on the scale — with peak wind speeds near 175 kilometres per hour.

Environment Canada says the final track length and strength of the winds have not yet been determined.

It says some of the reported damage includes roofs partially torn from homes, destroyed barns and downed hydro lines.

Hundreds of people remain without power in the area this morning, according to Hydro One.