Automotive products manufacturer hit by cybersecurity incident at three factories

TORONTO – Exco Technologies Ltd. says three of its factories have been hit by what it is calling a cybersecurity incident.

The company says it has taken steps to secure its systems and mitigate the impact to the company’s data and operations and that it is in the process of bringing the systems it temporarily disabled back online.

It expects operations to be substantially restored over the next two weeks.

The company says shipments to customers have not and are not expected to be materially interrupted.

Exco designs, develops and manufactures automotive interior trim components as well as tooling and related products for the aluminum die-cast and extrusion industries.

The affected facilities are within the company’s large mould group.

