Carol Jardine, President, Canadian P&C Operations, Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

2020 has ushered in a new reality. Everyone has had to react quickly, creating new norms, and with technology now more integral to our work and personal interactions than ever before. The strategic transformation of Wawanesa’s legacy systems, completed this year, has allowed everyone who counts on us to be looked after during the pandemic. For this effort, we could not be prouder of our brokers and employees.

What has also become clear is: Canadians value the advice of brokers — and we want brokers to remain top of mind for Canadians. That’s why we are reducing transactional friction, supporting the IBAC Data Exchange initiative, and working with brokers to deliver a full suite of application programming interfaces (APIs).

As a Canadian Mutual, Wawanesa doesn’t have shareholders: We have policyholders who want us to do the right thing. In doing so, we insured those who could not pay their premium, reduced and deferred premiums, and gave millions back to our communities; at the same time, we responded to catastrophic weather events, severe automobile collisions, and new litigation. Responding to volatile global market conditions and the retraction of global capital, Wawanesa also stepped in and underwrote risks with brokers for Canadians that needed us. Wawanesa’s results will reflect our commitment to Canadians.

As Canadians step up to keep our country going, we will be there to protect their assets and help secure a stronger tomorrow. Now more than ever, our industry must embrace the future, learn to underwrite new risks and ensure the resiliency of our country. Our industry has faced down pandemics and tough times before. We’re absolutely going to do so together this time.

Canadians are counting on us.