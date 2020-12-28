Dave Partington, CEO, Gallagher Global Brokerage – Canada

The biggest change and differentiator will be how brokers access and use data. For example, the ability to benchmark coverages, limits and rates against peer groups will help our clients make better buying decisions. Better use of data to enrich underwriting submissions will enhance the client and underwriter experience.

The pandemic has given us many opportunities to improve our operations. It has demonstrated that flexibility is critical to success in this environment. We are really focused on delivering a far more flexible client and employee experience through new technologies, tools and resources.

The market remains tough. However, that drives innovation and success. We have had to adapt the way we work with our clients and partner insurers. Our teams have been incredibly innovative — accessing the global marketplace to find solutions, creating new capacity and restructuring programs. All to ensure the best results for our clients.

Pandemics, social unrest and tough markets all bring us challenges — but also opportunities. Our goal and focus remain the same, and that is to deliver solutions to our clients. This means maintaining our focus on developing, retaining and hiring the best people. We are driving our talent development programs forward, embracing diversity and inclusion, and making Gallagher a fun and rewarding place to work.

We see many opportunities to engage with potential merger partners. We will continue to look for partners with similar cultures who share our values and ambition for growth in Canada. This past summer, we integrated a new partner and our pipeline is robust. We’ve learned we can do that successfully and seamlessly in a virtual way, so we look forward to more opportunities in that area.