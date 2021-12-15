Carol Jardine, EVP & president of Canadian P&C operations, Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

A big thank you to our brokers, policyholders and employees as Wawanesa celebrates our 125th anniversary. Milestones like this make you think about where you’ve been and where you’re headed. We’ve remained resilient through wars, countless catastrophes, pandemics past and present – providing a service that is essential to the wellbeing of Canadians and our economy.

As a mutual, we want our policyholders and all Canadians to appreciate the essential value of the insurance products and services we provide, in good times and bad. Central to this work is communication and trust. At Wawanesa, we’re advancing this in a few ways.

First, we’re 100% broker distributed and believe the broker of the future must leverage a range of digital tools to maintain their relevancy and strong market share. That’s why we’re helping lead the IBAC D/X project, to facilitate seamless broker integration with carriers and to enable us all to deliver the digital services consumers expect.

Second, the impact of climate change on Canadians is increasing. In 2021, Canada experienced wildfires, hail, tornadoes, windstorms and drought. As a mutual, we will do more to help Canadians understand climate risk, provide loss prevention tools, and help rebuild stronger homes and communities. This includes more efforts to engage communities and governments, using our expertise to help build sustainability and resiliency.

Finally, Wawanesa offers Canadians the choice of a strong, locally owned and operated mutual insurer. Our focus will continue to be on excellent service, efficient operations and balancing strong investment income with break-even underwriting results. In turn, we can strengthen our ability to do good for our policyholders and communities, building trust, and helping Canadians understand their insurance policy and its broader value.