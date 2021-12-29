Dave Partington, CEO, Gallagher Global Brokerage – Canada

One of the major lessons learned in 2021 is the incredible resilience of our teams. No matter what comes our way, our people continue to be flexible, positive and client focused. There are many challenges that brokerages have faced over the past year – whether it be the pandemic, market conditions, working from home, hybrid working – and we continued to see our teams step up and deliver solutions for our clients. Their hard work and determination proved we can get through anything – and even come out stronger.

One of the biggest challenges that will likely be faced in 2022 will be adequately staffing our businesses. There is a talent shortage in the insurance industry. Brokers will need to develop and execute new strategies to attract the best talent to our industry and work hard to develop and retain those people. This is a fantastic industry. We provide real solutions and support to our clients; and we offer great career prospects to talented individuals. We need to improve at collectively delivering this message.

In 2022, we will learn to work in a new hybrid environment. We’ll be supporting our teams to help them adjust and thrive in this new environment. In addition, we will increasingly use data to provide better insights and solutions for our clients.

