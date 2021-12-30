Joe D’Annunzio, President, BrokerLink

The pandemic forced our industry to transition to a new working environment and change how we delivered customer service. We quickly realized the importance of investing in technology to ensure our employees had the tools and resources to do their jobs efficiently. Adapting to deliver our services digitally enabled us to continue supporting customers while many of our branches were closed temporarily.

Another key lesson we learned was the value of simplifying our processes for customer-facing employees and streamlining our focus on specific key initiatives to help reduce any potential anxiety or stress levels.

We understand that returning to the office may cause anxiety for some employees. We believe that offering a hybrid work model between home and office gives people more flexibility and choice to help to ease concerns.

Delivering a strong customer experience in a hybrid work model may be an ongoing challenge for many brokerages. Keeping up with the technology required to create a positive digital experience requires ongoing investment to maintain the service customers expect.

Talent acquisition and retention continue to be a challenge. Becoming more efficient will be key, as will offering ongoing training, developing strong leaders within the organization and continuing to build a progressive work environment to attract young talent.

We’ve learned so much over the past year – operating from a virtual model and adapting our customer service offerings, and we will continue applying these learnings in 2022. As we move to our hybrid model, our team will continue adapting tools and resources to help employees do their jobs, support their mental health and well-being, and focus on development and training.

We’ll also bring more consistency to our daily operations, similar to pre-pandemic times, while focusing on great customer service, continuing our path toward strategic acquisitions and growing our book of business organically.

