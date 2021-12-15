Patrick Barbeau, executive vice president and COO, Intact Financial Corporation

Our purpose is to help people, and the importance of this purpose was highlighted in the last 20 months as we took on COVID-19, one of the biggest economic and social challenges of our lifetimes. Our focus, then and now, is being there for our customers and brokers and helping our people adapt to a very different work environment.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of technology for service solutions and more prominently highlighted the evolving needs of our customers as they change the way in which they live and work.

One of the most tangible impacts we have seen over the last year and a half is the huge increase in adoption of our self-service tools – up by 80% since the beginning of the pandemic, and the adoption of our mobile app has more than doubled. Thanks to our ongoing investments in technology and AI, our customers can engage with us online even more safely, quickly and easily.

Looking ahead, we are committed to advancing on our 10-year strategic roadmap and continuing to transform our business with the ongoing integration of our RSA operations, while delivering second-to-none customer experiences. We remain focused on digital acceleration, implementing key learnings and monitoring emerging trends.

We’re also preparing our future working environment, with the priority being the safety and wellbeing of the talented teams that live our values and deliver on our purpose every day.

And as climate partners and advocates, we’re dedicating expertise and resources toward helping to build resilient communities. Climate change continues to change the risk profile of property insurance and the industry has a role to play in helping people adapt to the impacts of extreme weather along with the transition to net zero carbon emissions.