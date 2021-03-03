Canadian Underwriter
February auto sales down 10% from year ago due to lockdowns and supply chain disruptions

March 3, 2021   by The Canadian Press


TORONTO – Canadian auto sales in February were down nearly 10 per cent compared with February 2020, the last full month before the lockdowns began due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to estimates compiled by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants auto sales last month totalled 112,654 units, down from the 125,059 units of February 2020.

DesRosiers says despite some lifting of pandemic restrictions, much of the country was still in various degrees of lockdown.

These, combined with microchip supply chain disruptions, led to a drop in light vehicle sales, the firm says.

The move of buyers away from cars towards the light truck market also continued.

Light trucks accounted for 83.5 per cent of the market in February compared with 78.9 per cent a year ago.

 

Feature image via iStock.com/shaunl

