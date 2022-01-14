Flight delayed because the crew has COVID? You’re covered for that….

Insurtech Blink Parametric has partnered with Canadian managing general agent (MGA) AwayCare for real-time flight disruption coverage for Canadian travellers worldwide.

Blink announced the partnership with travel insurance provider AwayCare, which has offices in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. The coverage will be underwritten by Northbridge Financial Corporation, a Fairfax company, Ireland-based Blink said in a press release Tuesday.

The parametric service effectively automates the claims process. The policy terms offer complimentary airport lounge access when the insured’s flight is delayed by more than two hours, or an instant cash payment, a Blink spokesperson told Canadian Underwriter Friday. “The cover is valid for any travellers impacted by delays, whether caused by flight crew issues triggered by COVID-19, or any other factors that brought about a delay to a scheduled flight.”

Once a traveller registers their flight details, Blink monitors the flight in real-time. Any delay to a registered flight automatically results in an instant notification to the traveller.

The coverage has been available in Canada since before Christmas, the spokesperson says.

Travel is still on a recovery path after various interruptions and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This parametric service helps ease the pain points of a flight delay in real-time for leisure and business travellers alike, especially during current times when flight crews who catch COVID are forcing airlines to cancel or delay flights,” Blink says in the release.

Founded in 2016, Blink is wholly owned by CPP Group and partners with insurers and travel organizations throughout North America, Central and Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Feature image by iStock.com/MarianVejcik