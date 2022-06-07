Flood watches remain in parts of B.C.

VANCOUVER – Emergency officials say as many as 20 buildings are flooded in three northwestern British Columbia communities.

But a break in the weather has slowed rising waterways across the region.

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine ordered the evacuation of the Terrace-area communities of Old Remo, New Remo and Usk on Sunday.

It also declared a local state of emergency as the Skeena River flooded low-lying areas, cutting access to the villages.

Roughly 300 people are affected and regional district officials say the river must recede enough to ensure safe passage before residents are allowed to return.

The City of Terrace has said the flood danger is declining and the risk to the city and surrounding communities is now very low, although Environment Canada is forecasting more rain through to next week.

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining flood watches for parts of the Skeena and Bulkley rivers in northwestern B.C., as well as the Dean River east of Bella Coola and the Liard River and its tributaries in northeastern B.C. from Fort Nelson to Watson Lake.

High streamflow advisories cover many other northwest B.C. streams and rivers and the central Interior south to the United States border.

Evacuation alerts have been posted by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for 18 properties along a stretch of the Tulameen River as the weather-delayed spring freshet continues.

