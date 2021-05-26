Former Aviva Canada leader to head up Allianz Holdings plc

Allianz Holdings plc has named Colm Holmes, currently CEO of Aviva General Insurance in the United Kingdom, as its new CEO, effective at the end of November 2021.

Holmes will be a familiar name to anyone who had dealings with Aviva Canada between March 2018 and June 2019, when Holmes was the CEO of Aviva Canada.

The current Aviva Canada CEO, Jason Storah, took over from Holmes June 7, 2019. At that time, Holmes returned to London, England, to assume what was then his new role as CEO of Aviva General Insurance.

Allianz Holdings plc is the non-regulated holding company that owns the principal insurance operations of Allianz SE in Great Britain.

Holmes will succeed Jon Dye, who is stepping down from his role as CEO of Allianz Holdings after eight years. Dye joined Allianz in 2003 and became its CEO in 2013. During his tenure, he oversaw the acquisition of the general insurance businesses of Liverpool Victoria and Legal and General (L&G), which made Allianz one of the leading personal and commercial lines insurers in the UK.

‘I have thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years at Allianz,” Dye said in a release. “It has been a great privilege to lead such a fantastic business as part of such a successful team. I will be working with my colleagues over the next six months to ensure that Allianz is in the best possible shape for Colm to take on.’

Holmes has held senior leadership positions in JP Morgan Chase, Zurich Financial Services, and most recently, Aviva, where he served as CFO and CEO.