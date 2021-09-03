Freight trains collide near Prescott, Ont., one person with minor injuries

PRESCOTT, Ont. – Two freight trains collided in eastern Ontario on Thursday, leaving one person with minor injuries.

Authorities said the collision between two CN Rail trains took place near Prescott, Ont., and also resulted in a minor fuel leak from one locomotive.

The Transportation Safety Board said it was deploying a team of investigators to examine what happened.

CN Rail said one crew member had sustained a minor injury and was in stable condition.

“All crew members have been taken to the hospital as precautionary measure. No fires or dangerous goods have been reported,” it said in a statement.

CN said four locomotives derailed, two of which fell on to their sides. Sixteen rail cars also derailed in the collision, it said.

“One of the locomotives is reported to have a minor fuel leak which is being addressed,” it said. “The company apologizes to local residents for the inconvenience caused by this incident.”

Prescott officials said an overpass and part of a street in the community were closed as a result of the collision.

Transport Canada said it had a rail safety inspector on site and was closely monitoring the situation.

