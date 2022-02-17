Global (re)insurer appoints new head of claims for Canada

Global commercial insurer and reinsurer AXA XL has appointed Sandra Lee as head of claims for Canada.

Lee served as leader for the local casualty claims team. She will now have oversight for all claims activity across property and casualty, specialty and professional lines in Canada, AXA said in a Feb. 10 press release.

Lee takes on the new role from Glen Hopkinson, who, after nine years of leading claims in Canada, has been appointed to a new role within AXA XL’s global transformation team.

Bringing two decades of experience across casualty litigation, claims adjusting, and commercial liability claims, Lee joined AXA XL in 2019. She holds a B.A. in Criminology from Carleton University in Ottawa, the Canadian Risk Management (CRM) designation from the University of Toronto, and the Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) certification from the Insurance Institute of Ontario.

Jim DiVirgilio, AXA XL’s chief claims officer for the Americas, said the company is “delighted to see Sandra step up into this broader leadership role in Canada.”

Renato Rodrigues, AXA XL’s country manager and CEO for Canada, called Lee “a true claims expert with deep understanding of the ins and outs of our clients’ needs across all the industries and sectors we service.”

AXA XL, the P&C and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. The industries it serves include aviation and aerospace, construction, energy, food and beverage, manufacturing, and transportation, among others.