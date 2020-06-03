Guess who Desjardins appointed to lead national growth?

Desjardins has tapped Marilyn Horrick to be its senior vice president of the Ontario market, effective June 8, 2020.

“Thrilled to be joining this world-class organization one week today,” Horrick posted on LinkedIn. “Moving into a role that keeps me connected with the insurance community while allowing me to help drive cross-organizational growth, innovation and business strategy alongside a great team of people.”

Horrick is currently board co-chair at Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC)-Ontario. She has held a number of senior roles over her career of more than 25 years in the property and casualty insurance industry.

“In this role, Ms. Horrick will work with Desjardins’ line leaders to oversee our organization’s strategy to drive Canada-wide corporate initiatives nationally, with a focus on Ontario,” Desjardins stated in a post on LinkedIn. “Ms. Horrick will head this process and build a more significant nationwide profile for the organization in all respects ranging from managing new and existing strategic partnerships, branding and public relations activity, championing social responsibility endeavours, managing key client relationships, and expanding talent programs across the country.”

Before Desjardins, Horrick was executive vice president and chief operating officer for MSA Research Inc. and Northwind Professional Institute. She has also worked at The Guarantee Company of North America as national vice president; Chubb Insurance as assistant vice president, manager of strategic products; and at Zurich Insurance, primarily as national operations manager of the preeminence division.