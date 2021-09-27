Surging Employment Practices Liability claims are costlier and more time-consuming than ever. Can your clients’ risk mitigation strategies keep up?

An increase in the frequency and severity of Employment Practices Liability (EPL) claims in Canada and the United States has many brokers wondering how best to advise clients on risk mitigation.

“The average cost of an EPL claim has risen significantly, and related lawsuits are taking longer, often over a year, to close,” says Julien Brossard, Vice-President, Specialty Claims at Liberty Mutual Canada.

“In Canada, we’re seeing an increase in the number of cases related to wrongful termination, constructive dismissal, and discrimination, with the first-mentioned being the most prevalent. We’re also seeing severance costs surging. In addition to providing the statutory minimum, we are seeing courts awarding additional payments worth up 24 months of salary. This is especially true for specialized roles or for employees who’ve been employed for long periods,” he says.

EPL claims are also becoming ever-more complex, often including multiple allegations, causing litigation costs to soar, and extending the time cases take to resolve.

Typically in Canada, small-to-medium sized businesses may have EPL coverage that is built into other parts of their insurance portfolio, providing protection against wrongful employment practices claims, as part of their D&O policy, for example. Larger companies prefer to purchase a standalone EPL insurance policy.

The events of the past year and their impact on employment have led more companies to realize this insurance is a “must have”, Brossard says.

In the U.S., EPL claims based on discrimination remain the most common type of EPL claims reported, as stronger political and social movements like Black Lives Matter and #MeToo have amplified awareness around racial injustice, fair treatment, and equal opportunities in the workplace. Overall, discrimination based on race, disability and sex remain the most frequent type of discriminations claims in the U.S., followed by age, national origin, and religion.

With the future of the pandemic seeming uncertain, many businesses will continue to struggle in the next phase. EPL claims related to discrimination or wrongful termination based on the vaccination status of employees are starting to appear as more companies adopt return to work policies.

“It’s critical for brokers to advise clients on developing and implementing robust risk mitigation strategies in order to help prevent prolonged litigation from occurring,” Brossard said.

Businesses of all sizes should have strong HR practices, including progressive disciplinary policies, documenting, and properly assessing notice periods in case of terminations. It’s important that businesses develop employee and HR handbooks with HR professionals and external counsel to address key topics such as discrimination, confidentiality of complaints, grounds for termination and sexual harassment, he adds.

The best way for employers to avoid discrimination claims, Brossard says, is to implement preventative measures, which can include:

A widely-disseminated no-discrimination/retaliation policy that is strictly enforced

Training managers and employees so they clearly understand their rights and responsibilities

Promptly investigating and resolving employee claims

Documenting claims, investigations, employee performance and other employment actions

Liberty Mutual Canada can help brokers find the right EPL coverage for their clients' specific needs and exposures. "There's a clear correlation between the EPL coverage in place and how fast and cost-effective the resolution of a claim is," Brossard said. "Having EPL insurance can reduce the average cost of a claim, and having an insurer who has the expertise but, who is also neutral, helps resolve matters more quickly and more smoothly."

“Our expert claims professionals provide policyholders access to our extensive panel of law firms across Canada and the U.S.,” Brossard says. “These firms are experienced in handling all sorts of sensitive EPL claims and can assist in avoiding future costs.”

In addition, Liberty Mutual Canada can help brokers guide their clients through pre-claim assistance, he added.

This article is general in nature. Information is accurate to the best of Liberty Mutual’s knowledge, but companies and individuals should not rely on it to prevent and mitigate all risks as an explanation of coverage or benefits under an insurance policy. Consult your professional advisor regarding your particular facts and circumstance.