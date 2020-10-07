House fire in small Newfoundland town spreads to other buildings

HEATHERTON, N.L. – A number of buildings are on fire in the small town of Heatherton, N.L.

Muriel Brown works at the local Home Hardware store and says all she sees is smoke and flames when she steps out of the store.

Local RCMP first tweeted a public advisory that a vacant house was on fire in the town shortly after 11 a.m. today.

Minutes later, police issued a second advisory, warning residents that the fire had spread to neighbouring structures and other buildings were at risk.

Police say people have been evacuated and the town’s main road is blocked.

Heatherton is on the west coast of Newfoundland, about 120 kilometres south of Corner Brook.

