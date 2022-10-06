Gore Mutual has heavily invested in its transformation on its path to becoming a Bigger, Bolder and Better personal property market in Ontario. From enhanced service and technology to improved experiences, the company is committed to growing with its broker partners.

“We’ve made significant investments in our digital transformation with the introduction of Guidewire, and it was important for the size of our team to match our ambitions,” says Michelle MacDonald, Director, National Operations at Gore Mutual. “We complemented our growth ambitions by creating our National Operations Centre and expanding our very talented underwriting, billing and Guidewire technical support teams.”

The National Operations Centre is staffed by seasoned professionals who have extensive Guidewire training and more than 300 years’ combined experience. With a bigger appetite for high-value homes worth $2 million to $3.5 million, their underwriters are empowered to find flexible, out-of-the-box underwriting solutions for high-value homes. For any risks under $2 million, brokers can quote and bind in minutes and issue documents to customers in the same day – without having to connect with underwriters.

“The National Operations Centre’s goal is first-call resolution – finding a solution for brokers and their customers in just one interaction. One phone number is all it takes to resolve nearly all service needs, with calls being answered within 90 seconds on average, saving our brokers more time to focus on their customers’ needs,” MacDonald adds.

To accommodate busier than average periods, Gore Mutual has also introduced options for hold times. This includes sharing estimated wait times and allowing brokers to leave a direct phone number to receive a call back when they are next in the queue. They can also leave a voicemail for a call back within three hours rather than remaining in the queue.

With improved service levels for both brokers and their customers, Gore Mutual strives to create an enhanced end-to-end broker experience.

In addition to its investments in talent and technology, Gore Mutual continues to deliver financial strength brokers can rely on, with solid financial and underwriting results and industry-leading premium growth.

Find out more about how Gore Mutual is Bigger, Bolder and Better at www.goremutual.ca/bigger-bolder-better