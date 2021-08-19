How well do your clients understand their auto insurance?

August 19, 2021 by Jason Contant
If your clients are taking a test on auto insurance, it’s likely they would barely pass, the results of a recent Ratehub.ca survey reveal.
Rate comparison site Ratehub.ca reported last week the results of a poll of more than 1,300 Canadians with auto insurance. The poll looked at common misconceptions around how car insurance works, and on average, respondents got about 5 out of 10 questions correct.
For example, 60% of those polled believe that speeding tickets from automated speed enforcement cameras will impact their car insurance; another 16% weren’t sure. “These tickets don’t go on your driving record, so they don’t impact your insurance rate,” Ratehub.ca said in a blog post revealing the survey results.
More than half of respondents (55%) also believe that car insurance follows the person, not the car. Another 14% weren’t sure. This is false (well, sort of, the blog pointed out).
“Typically, insurance follows the vehicle, not the driver,” Ratehub.ca said. “This means other drivers who use your car are usually covered by your insurance policy, and vice versa. However, if you have an endorsement for non-owned automobile (i.e. OPCF 27), it means your insurance follows you, the driver, for any vehicle you drive.”
Other survey results include:
Feature image by iStock.com/Supitnan Pimpisarn
