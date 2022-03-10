Hub adds to Canadian executive management team

Hub International has announced several promotions within Hub Canada’s senior management team.

Barbara MacPhail (pictured above) has been promoted to executive vice president of strategic initiatives Canada, Terri Botosan (pictured top right) is now in the newly-created position of regional president of employee benefits, retirement & life for Canada. David Moon (pictured bottom right) is also in a newly-created role as regional president of western Canada.

MacPhail most recently held the title of vice president of strategic initiatives Canada with the brokerage. In her new role, MacPhail will continue to work directly with Tina Osen, president of Hub Canada, but also with Botosan and Moon to drive key initiatives and strategic projects in Canada.

Botosan has been with Hub for more than 20 years as president of subsidiary Hub Financial. “Under her tenure at Hub Financial, Botosan transformed the business into a leading independent MGA in Canada,” Hub says. In her new role, Botosan will continue to build on the momentum of Hub’s Canadian employee benefits and retirement platform strategy.

In 2018, Hub launched an initiative to expand its employee benefits solutions in Canada. As of early 2019, Hub had about 170 offices and 4,000 employees in Canada. “We had looked at our business in the U.S. that has a very significant employee benefits platform and just felt that there was a tremendous opportunity to springboard off of what we built in the U.S. and bring those capabilities into the Canadian marketplace,” Osen told Canadian Underwriter in January 2019.

Moon’s new role as regional president of western Canada includes responsibility for British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. He was previously the president and CEO of Hub Canada West (B.C and Alberta provinces), where he successfully grew the region into the largest Hub operation in Canada. In his new role, Moon will continue to execute on Hub Canada’s growth strategy in the West.