IBC names new chairwoman

Heather Masterson is the new chairwoman of the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) having been elected by the board of directors, the association announced Thursday.

She brings a quarter century of industry experience, market and broker expertise, and executive leadership to the role, IBC said in a press release.

“As the voice of Canada’s property and casualty insurance industry, IBC is uniquely positioned to help address shared challenges and forge solutions to pressing issues,” said Masterson, who is president and CEO of Travelers Canada.

“Through IBC, the industry will continue engaging governments and stakeholders across Canada to drive changes that will benefit Canadian businesses and consumers. I look forward to continuing this important work and representing the shared values of our industry.”

In addition to serving as chairwoman of IBC’s board of directors, Masterson chairs the Insurance Institute of Canada’s national board and is a board member of both the Property and Casualty Insurance Compensation Corporation and Équité Association.

Masterson joined Travelers Canada in 2015 as chief operating officer and became president and CEO a year later. Before joining Travelers, she was president and CEO of Totten Insurance Group, and a senior executive at Hub International and AIG.

“Masterson brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to IBC,” said IBC president and CEO Don Forgeron. “With Ms. Masterson’s leadership, IBC will continue to advance its strategic priorities with communities, stakeholders and governments across the country.”

She previously served as president of the Insurance Institute of Ontario and served four years on the General Insurance Statistical Agency board. Masterson is a founding member of the Insurance Supper Club Canadian Chapter and advisory board; she’s currently a supporter as well as a global ambassador for the chapter and board. She was also a board member of the Women’s Brain Health Institute for two years.