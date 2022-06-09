Industry veteran elected to Ontario Chamber of Commerce’s board

Desjardins Group’s Marilyn Horrick has been elected to the Ontario Chamber of Commerce’s (OCC) board of directors.

OCC president and CEO Rocco Rossi announced new members to the chamber’s board of directors last month. Horrick, senior vice president for Desjardins Group’s Ontario market, was one of seven newly elected board members.

“I am extremely proud to have been appointed to the Ontario Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and representing Desjardins in this capacity,” Horrick says in a LinkedIn post. “Supporting businesses of all sizes is a key aspect of my mandate and I’m excited to find ways to partner towards their success alongside these incredible new colleagues on the OCC Board and staff.”

Horrick has held a number of senior roles in her more than 25 years in the P&C industry. In her role with Desjardins, she is responsible for the insurer’s strategy to drive Canada-wide corporate initiatives, growth, brand visibility and innovation. In an effort to boost regional development and socioeconomic recovery, Horrick has led a number of recent projects that support community priorities, including youth, sustainable development and entrepreneurship.

Horrick is also a co-chair for Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade’s (WICC) Ontario chapter (along with Liberty Mutual Canada’s Garth Pepper). Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the Canadian P&C industry have raised more than $18 million nationally to support cancer research and education. WICC has an ambitious fundraising goal of $25 million by 2025.

In addition to Horrick, the newly elected OCC board members include:

Gervan Fearon, George Brown College

Melissa Hardy-Giles, ORIGIN

Tammy Giroux, GM Canada

Bill Stewart, 1000 Islands Gananoque Chamber of Commerce

Luigi Ciciretto, BDO Canada LLP

Brenda Whitehead, Port Hope & District Chamber of Commerce

OCC’s mission is to support economic growth in Ontario by defending business priorities at Queen’s Park on behalf of its network’s 60,000 members.