Insurer appoints new head of marine for Canada

Anthony Tramonte has joined Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) as head of marine for AGCS Canada, the insurer announced Thursday.

In his new role, Tramonte will develop and lead the local strategy and proactively support the development of AGCS’ global strategy for both inland and ocean marine. He will also manage the Canadian marine team and have oversight of all aspects of the marine portfolio in Canada.

Tramonte’s appointment is effective Sept. 8, AGCS said in a press release. He will be based in Toronto, and report directly to Rich Soja, North American head of marine and global head of inland marine.

Tramonte joins AGCS from Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, where he was employed since 2013 as a senior engineering and construction underwriter.

While there, he was part of the Canadian engineering and construction division and helped establish Swiss Re’s presence in the mid-market business. In this role, he developed strong relationships with key brokers and facilitated the insurance placement of complex construction projects, AGCS said.

“Anthony is an experienced executive with a solid understanding of the Canadian market and I am delighted to welcome him to AGCS as we continue to strengthen our visibility in the region,” Soja said. “His strong technical background coupled with a demonstrated history of distribution management will serve as assets to our multi-faceted business.”

Prior to Swiss Re, Tramonte held positions at Liberty International Underwriters Canada and FM Global Insurance Co.

He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science and Engineering (BASc) in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Toronto.