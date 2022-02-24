Insurtech BOXX Canada names former Beazley chairman as president

Former Beazley Canada board chairman Phil Baker is now president of global cyber insurtech BOXX Canada.

Baker also will be responsible for delivering BOXX’s insurance strategy globally as its global head of insurance. The Toronto-based and privately-held company helps businesses, individuals and families insure against cyber threats.

“Phil will play an integral role in expanding relationships with the insurance brokers that fuel our business in Canada,” says Vishal Kundi, BOXX’s CEO and co-founder.

Before joining BOXX, Baker headed Beazley Canada where he was board chairman and head of broker relations. Baker joined Beazley when it acquired Creechurch Underwriters, where he was president and CEO of the tech-risk focused MGA.

Before joining Creechurch, Baker headed the financial and professional lines business unit for Travelers Canada.

“The rapid pace and acceleration of digitization is creating digital uncertainty of seismic proportions,” Baker says of his appointment. “Nowhere is this felt more than by everyday businesses and consumers who have historically been ill-served by insurers. The opportunity to help democratize access to both cyber insurance and digital protection through BOXX’s all-in-one platform is incredibly exciting.”

BOXX also announced the addition of Zurich Insurance and Hartford Steam Boiler as new insurance partners and providers. Baker will manage these relationships as well as cultivate new ones as BOXX expands into selected new markets and segments.