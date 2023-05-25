Introducing IBC’s two newest board members

Saad Mered, CEO of Zurich Canada, and London Bradley, president and CEO of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, are the two latest additions to Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC)’s board of directors.

“The collective expertise and vision of IBC’s board of directors enables the P&C insurance industry to speak with a unified voice about the issues that matter most to Canadians,” Heather Masterson, IBC board chairwoman and president and CEO of Travelers Canada, said in a release.

“We are delighted to welcome Saad Mered and London Bradley to the board. Their experience and tenure in the industry will enrich our efforts to shape a public policy environment that better protects Canadians from risk.”

Mered joined Zurich in 2008, bringing more than 29 years of experience in the insurance industry. He began his career at AIG, where he held a number of underwriting leadership and general management roles in the U.S., Europe, and Egypt.

Immediately before joining Zurich, Mered was responsible for overseeing international operations and strategic growth initiatives focused on the small business segment. He was previously Zurich’s regional CEO in the Middle East and Africa and the group chief claims officer.

“The issues facing the insurance industry are increasingly complex, and we must be proactive in navigating these challenges,” said Mered. “In this role, I’m looking forward to working with the motivated team at IBC and with industry partners to help build resilience to better protect Canadian communities and contribute to solving the large societal issues we are all facing.”

Bradley joined Allstate Corporation in 1998 as an exclusive agent in the U.S. Midwest Region. He transitioned into sales leadership in 2001 and progressed through roles of increasing responsibility before becoming the field senior vice president for the southeast region, where he led one of the largest regions for the Allstate business in the U.S. to profitable growth.

In his most recent role before becoming CEO, Bradley leveraged his sales experience to help lead the U.S. east zone region to strong results in 2021.

“I am honoured to work closely with our IBC members to help protect Canadians and prioritize much-needed solutions to pressing industry issues,” said Bradley. “We are operating in an incredibly complex environment that is changing at speeds we haven’t seen before. I look forward to engaging our industry stakeholders to drive change that will benefit our consumers and businesses across the country.”

Feature photo by iStock.com/Igor Kutyaev