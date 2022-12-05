In today’s marketplace, how does a broker remain independent and grow? Canadian Broker Network has the answer.

From a looming recession to a prolonged hard market, and everything in between – brokers are battling a lot these days. It’s no surprise that many independent brokers are having to ask themselves whether they need to sell in order to de-risk.

If you want to remain independent and grow your brokerage – despite today’s marketplace challenges – there is another way.

Joining forces with Canadian Broker Network (CBN) means you won’t have to give up ownership of your brokerage. It means you’ll gain the scale and benefits you need to stay relevant. And it means you’ll become part of the voice of the independent broker, truly vested in the future success of independent brokers in Canada.

WHY CBN

CBN started 20 years ago as a best practice sharing group, but has today become Canada’s largest alliance of independent, employee-owned brokers – who not only share best practices, but help members innovate, grow and succeed.

With over 100 offices, 2,000+ employees, and over $2 billion in property casualty premiums as well as employee benefits, life, and financial services, CBN members recognize there is strength in numbers.

“The CBN model offers independent brokers who are invested in their businesses, access to the scale and support they need to secure their future success, including programs, services and enhanced capabilities that improve members’ competitive position,” explains Andrew Kemp, CBN Chairman and President of Acera Insurance (formerly CapriCMW).

One of the things Kemp has found most valuable over the past 20 years and continues to value, is how CBN stays ahead of the industry and at the forefront of technology and innovation, he adds.

“Whether it’s starting Bullfrog Insurance, the first online commercial insurance broker in Canada, or acquiring the MGA South Western Group ten years ago – we’ve always had success working together,” Kemp says.

THE VALUE OF CBN

If you’re a “fiercely” independent broker looking for a competitive advantage, CBN offers you the opportunity to participate in the benefits of CBN, whilst growing your business, protecting your future, and ultimately, offering your clients the best value, says Lorie Phair, CBN President. “Because there is nobody to answer to, but you.”

“CBN brokers get the best of both worlds,” adds Phair, “The autonomy to make your own decisions and the bench strength to help you execute.”

And, if a broker member doesn’t have a succession plan and they do want to sell, CBN offers them the opportunity to sell to CBN peers who they already know and trust, Phair adds.

As a member of the CBN community, you’ll get early exposure to joint ventures, group-purchase deals, new technologies, and exclusive products and programs to give you a competitive edge. This includes:

Exchange best practices and business intelligence: Collaborate with leaders at all levels across CBN, leveraging subject matter experts, shared data and research studies and collective experience to increase your value.

Increase your marketplace relevancy and scale: Join the voice of the independent broker in Canada, helping you win more business with exclusive deals, attract new opportunities through increased brand awareness, nurture your relationships with insurers and underwriters, and grow independently, together.

Achieve operational excellence: Access opportunities and resources collectively developed by CBN members that enable you to attract top talent and reward existing employees, build sales pipelines and enhance client engagement, stay current on new and evolving products, measure digital reach and collaborate on new technologies and joint projects.



*If you think your brokerage is a fit and would like to learn more about the opportunities at Canadian Broker Network, reach out to Lorie Phair at lorie@canadianbrokernetwork.com.

Learn more at https://canadianbrokernetwork.com/