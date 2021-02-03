Joseph El-Sayegh joins Quebec brokerage Lussier Dale Parizeau

The former president and CEO of reinsurer SCOR Canada, Joseph El-Sayegh, has joined Quebec brokerage Lussier Dale Parizeau (LDP).

LDP announced El-Sayegh’s appointment as regional vice president, commercial services and practice leader in risk management, effective Jan. 11. Among other offerings, LDP works with nearly 70 insurers to provide personal auto and home, commercial, life and health, and group insurance, as well as specialized human resources services.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Joseph El-Sayegh into his new [roles],” Michel Laurin, president and chief operating officer of Sorel-Tracy, Que.-based LDP, said in a press release. “Joseph has a collaborative and open management philosophy combined with a strategic vision that will contribute to Lussier Dale Parizeau’s reputation as a leading provider of insurance and financial advisory services for businesses.”

El-Sayegh has extensive experience in the Canadian reinsurance industry, where he was most recently president and CEO of SCOR Canada. At SCOR Canada, he contributed to the development of the vision and strategy for the Americas region and positioned SCOR as a leading reinsurer in Canada, LDP said. He left his position in February 2020 after nearly two decades at SCOR.

Prior to joining SCOR Canada, El-Sayegh worked in Lebanon for a few years with two insurance and reinsurance companies. He has also worked for commercial property insurer FM Global in Montreal.

El-Sayegh holds a Bachelor’s degree in engineering, electronics and communications from École Polytechnique de Montréal. He is also an associate of the Insurance Institute of Canada and holds the Canadian Risk Manager (CRM) designation.

According to Canadian Underwriter’s 2020 Statistical Guide, SCOR Canada Reinsurance Company had net written premiums of $198.1 million in 2019.