Kenora, Ont., residents told to watch for possible flooding amid rising water levels

A city in northwestern Ontario is monitoring water levels and telling residents to watch for the possibility of flooding.

That comes after an evacuation order was issued by the City of Kenora on Friday that said hundreds of residents were expected to be affected.

City officials are out surveying the situation today.

In a news release Sunday, the city said it’s concerned about rising water levels on many roads, noting some had seen “significant” water level increases over the weekend.

It advised anyone with residences north of the Kenora bypass route to monitor their homes and the possibility of flooding in their areas.

The city says residents who require sandbags to protect their homes in areas not already evacuated should act quickly to ensure they continue to have road access.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Feature image by iStock.com/Jacob Boomsma