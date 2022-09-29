Canadian Underwriter
News

Key industry association names new board members and executives

September 29, 2022   by Canadian Underwriter Staff

Megaphone signifying an announcement

Print this page Share

New board of directors members and executive officers were named by the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC) following confirmation of those appointments Sept. 22 during the association’s annual general meeting in St-Andrews-By-The-Sea, N.B.

The executive committee will now be comprised of:

  • Robyn Young – chairwoman (Alberta)
  • Linda Dolan – president (British Columbia)
  • Traci Boland – president-elect (Ontario)
  • Mathieu Brunet – vice president (Québec)
  • Brett McGregor – vice president (Manitoba)

Incoming president Dolan is owner and manager at Alport Insurance Agencies in Port Alberni, B.C. as well as a past president of the Insurance Brokers Association of British Columbia.

And new president-elect Boland is partner/manager at Ontario West Insurance Brokers in London, Ont., and a past president of the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario.
New IBAC board of directors
“As we emerge from the challenges of the past two years, our new board will build on the work of previous boards and provide strong leadership and direction moving forward, said IBAC CEO, Peter Braid. “With a continued focus on supporting brokers and advocating for insurance consumers, together we will ensure that IBAC remains an effective voice for our members.”

Along with the new executives, the incoming board for 2022-2023 will be made up of:

  • Andrew Janzen – Insurance Brokers Association of British Columbia
  • Jody Lohr – Insurance Brokers Association of Alberta
  • Jaycee Turtle – Insurance Brokers Association of Saskatchewan
  • Susan Gilbert – Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba
  • Joseph Carnevale – Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario
  • Deborah Laferriere – Toronto Insurance Council
  • Lucie Fréchette – Regroupement des cabinets de courtage d’assurance du Québec
  • Brandon McGee – Insurance Brokers Association of New Brunswick
  • Aneill MacCaull – Insurance Brokers Association of Nova Scotia
  • David Cooke – Insurance Brokers Association of Prince Edward Island
  • Jeremy Cheater  – Insurance Brokers Association of Newfoundland and Labrador

 

Feature image by iStock.com/Warchi

Print this page Share

More News
Related
IBC names new chairwoman