Key industry association names new board members and executives

New board of directors members and executive officers were named by the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC) following confirmation of those appointments Sept. 22 during the association’s annual general meeting in St-Andrews-By-The-Sea, N.B.

The executive committee will now be comprised of:

Robyn Young – chairwoman (Alberta)

Linda Dolan – president (British Columbia)

Traci Boland – president-elect (Ontario)

Mathieu Brunet – vice president (Québec)

Brett McGregor – vice president (Manitoba)

Incoming president Dolan is owner and manager at Alport Insurance Agencies in Port Alberni, B.C. as well as a past president of the Insurance Brokers Association of British Columbia.

And new president-elect Boland is partner/manager at Ontario West Insurance Brokers in London, Ont., and a past president of the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario.

“As we emerge from the challenges of the past two years, our new board will build on the work of previous boards and provide strong leadership and direction moving forward, said IBAC CEO, Peter Braid. “With a continued focus on supporting brokers and advocating for insurance consumers, together we will ensure that IBAC remains an effective voice for our members.”

Along with the new executives, the incoming board for 2022-2023 will be made up of:

Andrew Janzen – Insurance Brokers Association of British Columbia

Jody Lohr – Insurance Brokers Association of Alberta

Jaycee Turtle – Insurance Brokers Association of Saskatchewan

Susan Gilbert – Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba

Joseph Carnevale – Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario

Deborah Laferriere – Toronto Insurance Council

Lucie Fréchette – Regroupement des cabinets de courtage d’assurance du Québec

Brandon McGee – Insurance Brokers Association of New Brunswick

Aneill MacCaull – Insurance Brokers Association of Nova Scotia

David Cooke – Insurance Brokers Association of Prince Edward Island

Jeremy Cheater – Insurance Brokers Association of Newfoundland and Labrador

