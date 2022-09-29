Key industry association names new board members and executives

September 29, 2022 by Canadian Underwriter Staff
New board of directors members and executive officers were named by the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC) following confirmation of those appointments Sept. 22 during the association’s annual general meeting in St-Andrews-By-The-Sea, N.B.
The executive committee will now be comprised of:
Incoming president Dolan is owner and manager at Alport Insurance Agencies in Port Alberni, B.C. as well as a past president of the Insurance Brokers Association of British Columbia.
Along with the new executives, the incoming board for 2022-2023 will be made up of:
