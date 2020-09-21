Latest forecast has Hurricane Teddy on a course for Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX – Weather warnings have been issued for virtually all of Atlantic Canada as hurricane Teddy advances toward the East Coast.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Atlantic coastlines of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, where the storm will bring strong winds, heavy rain and pounding surf on Tuesday night – and could make landfall early Wednesday.

The storm’s expected track now encompasses almost all of mainland Nova Scotia, Cape Breton, eastern P.E.I. and the western half of Newfoundland.

Although Teddy will likely transition to a large and intense post-tropical storm as it closes in on the region, it is expected to churn out gusts between 80 and 100 kilometres per hour.

“These winds could cause power outages, breaking branches and possible tree falls, especially due to trees still having their full foliage,” Environment Canada said in a statement. “Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.”

Wind warnings are in effect for the Atlantic coast of mainland Nova Scotia for Tuesday, when the winds are expected to reach 90 km/h during the day.

The highest rainfall amounts are likely to be north and west of Teddy’s eventual track, with some areas getting as much as 75 to 100 millimetres.

Rain ahead of Teddy will likely reach Nova Scotia by Tuesday afternoon and will continue in many areas into Wednesday.

Environment Canada has also issued storm surge warnings for Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast, saying the storm will push immense waves into the area on Tuesday. Maximum wave heights are expected to reach seven to nine metres from Shelburne County east to Guysborough.

Meanwhile, hurricane-force wind warnings are in effect for the offshore waters south of Nova Scotia, and gale warnings are in effect for the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence and the southwestern Grand Banks.

Wave heights offshore are expected to reach up to 15 metres by late Tuesday.

By early Monday, the Category 2 hurricane was about 200 kilometres southeast of Bermuda, producing maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.

Feature image: A sailboat is moved into the yard after being pulled from the water at the Dartmouth Yacht Club in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Hurricane Teddy is expected to impact the Atlantic region starting mid-day Tuesday as a post-tropical storm, bringing rain, wind and high waves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan