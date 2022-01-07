Loss adjusting firm promotes new president

Greg Smith has been promoted to president of Crawford & Company, Canada.

Smith’s 25-year tenure at Crawford began as director/manager of marketing. Prior to his promotion, he most recently held the positions of chief operating officer in 2021 and chief client officer in 2019.

Smith will lead Crawford’s business operations throughout Canada in loss adjusting, third-party administration, contractor connection, and platform solutions, Atlanta-based independent adjusting firm Crawford & Company announced Jan. 6.

“I am thrilled to begin this new chapter within Crawford and continue shaping the company’s ongoing dedication to putting people first while delivering the highest quality service and innovation for our customers across Canada,” Smith said in the press release.

Pat Van Bakel, president of loss adjusting for North America and chairman of the board for Crawford & Company, Canada, cited Smith’s “deep knowledge of our operations, close relationships with our employees and customers across Canada, and passion for Crawford’s mission,” as a cause for the promotion.

Smith has a Master of Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School at Western University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University. He also holds a Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada and a Canadian Risk Management designation from the Global Risk Management Institute.

He is a member of The Insurance Institute of Ontario, where he serves as vice president of the professionals’ division on the governing council.

