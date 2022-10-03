Mabel Lau, Senior Personal Lines Underwriter, Intact

Mabel Lau joined Intact as an underwriter 14 years ago and loves that her role entails communicating with people, dealing with brokers and offering her best service and solutions to meet customers’ needs.

Having been a broker for 10 years prior to joining Intact has enabled her to understand the pressure and difficulties brokers face and the needs of customers. This helps her look for solutions with positive outcomes for brokers, customers and her company. When she’s not working, Mabel, who is also a Chartered Insurance Professional, enjoys bowling in the winter and golfing in the summer.

Q: What makes for a great working relationship between an underwriter and broker?

“Integrity, respect and customer-centricity are part of the values of our company, and is key to a great relationship between underwriter and broker. Of course, the knowledge and experience of the underwriter is also essential to gain a broker’s trust. I think it’s also in how underwriters can find real solutions that help brokers and customers at times they need it most – going above and beyond what is expected to ensure brokers and customers are happy.”

Q: What’s the biggest challenge for underwriters, and one thing that underwriters/insurers can do to overcome this?

“I think the biggest challenge is dealing with the expectations of brokers and customers on service and pricing. With limited staff and working hours, an underwriter has to really take the time to listen to the broker and understand their request correctly, then offer the best and most appropriate solutions.”

Q: What’s one opportunity underwriters should focus more on in today’s marketplace?

“Service. We should always put ourselves in the shoes of the broker and customer, so as to understand and empathize with their perspective.”