Maritimes targeted for blast of torrential rain and powerful winds

HALIFAX – Much of the Maritime region is bracing for strong winds and heavy downpours that could dump up to 150 millimetres of rain in some areas by Wednesday.

Total rainfall over the next 36 hours is expected to be greatest in eastern Nova Scotia, with wind gusts reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour along the Atlantic coast – from Halifax east to Cape Breton.

Environment Canada is warning torrential rain could lead to flash floods, water pooling on roads and possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and southern New Brunswick.

Up to 75 millimetres of rain is expected across southern New Brunswick by Tuesday, and P.E.I. can expect up to 90 millimetres in isolated areas.

The Emergency Management Office for the Halifax region has issued a statement saying residents should prepare for flooding, storm surges and power outages.

Among other things, the office says residents should have enough food and water on hand for 72 hours and secure all gates, lawn furniture, windows, trash cans, hanging plants and anything that can be picked up by wind.

Other recommendations include

top up all vehicle fuel tanks and park away from trees

charge cellphones

keep pets inside

move boats or other watercraft to high ground

refrain from leaving candles unattended in the event of a power outage

clear storm drains of debris

Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected to push into southwestern Newfoundland on Tuesday morning and persist through to Wednesday evening. Environment Canada is warning that localized flooding and road washouts are likely.

Feature image by iStock.com/Damian Lugowski