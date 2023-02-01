Marsh McLennan names CEO for U.S. and Canada

Pat Tomlinson has been named U.S. and Canada CEO of Marsh McLennan, the company announced Wednesday.

Flavio Piccolomini has been named International CEO. Together, Tomlinson and Piccolomini will lead a new collaborative effort by the company to serve clients across the company’s four core businesses — Marsh, Mercer, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman.

“[Tomlinson’s] and Flavio’s are Marsh McLennan roles designed to bring the Mercer and Marsh businesses into a closer, more deliberate collaborative,” Marsh elaborated in a statement to Canadian Underwriter. “Sarah Robson remains CEO of Marsh Canada.”

Tomlinson has more than 25 years of experience in professional services. He joined Mercer in 2014 and since then has assumed roles of increasing responsibility guiding Mercer’s health, wealth and career businesses. He most recently served as president of U.S. and Canada at Mercer. He will be based in New York.

Piccolomini was most recently president of Marsh’s international division, comprised of all regions except the U.S. and Canada. He brings more than 30 years of experience in insurance brokerage and risk advisory to his new role. He will be based in London.

Tomlinson and Piccolomini will report to Mercer president and CEO Martine Ferland and Marsh president and CEO Martin South. They will be responsible for working across businesses to address clients’ increasingly interconnected risk, strategy and people challenges, and to ensure [Marsh McLennan] is operating efficiently in serving clients.

“Often the most powerful innovations we deliver for clients come from colleague collaboration at the convergence of our businesses,” Ferland said in a company statement. “Flavio and Pat will take these innovations to market to position clients for even greater success.”