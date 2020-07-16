Maurice Tulloch steps down as Aviva CEO

Maurice Tulloch has stepped down from his role as Aviva Group CEO and retired from his position on the Aviva plc board, citing “family health reasons,” Aviva plc has announced.

Tulloch joined Aviva in 1992, shortly after graduating with a B.A. degree from the University of Waterloo. He was Aviva Canada’s CEO from 2009 to 2013. Under his leadership in Canada, operating profits in the Canadian business grew by 63% and the combined operating ratio improved from 100% to 92%, Aviva told Canadian Underwriter in a 2013 interview.

Tulloch moved on to become CEO of Aviva’s UK & Ireland division in 2013. He became CEO of Aviva’s International division in 2017, when he also joined the Aviva plc board. He quickly rose in the ranks to become Aviva Group CEO in 2019.

“I would like to thank Maurice for his valuable contribution over many years with Aviva,” Aviva chairman George Culmer said in a statement posted on the company website. “The board and I were saddened to hear of the personal reasons behind his desire to step down and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.”

Non-executive director Amanda Blanc has taken over the role of Aviva Group CEO, after joining the Aviva board at the start of the year.

Blanc was previously CEO, EMEA & Global Banking Partnerships, at Zurich Insurance Group. Before that, she served as group CEO of AXA UK, PPP and Ireland, and has served as chair of the Association of British Insurers and president of the Chartered Insurance Institute.