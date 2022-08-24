Meet Navacord’s new president of MGA underwriting solutions

Navacord Corp. has appointed Greg Irvine into the newly created role of president of MGA underwriting solutions, effective Sept 6, 2022.

Irvine brings more than 20 years of insurance industry experience to Navacord and will be leading all managing general agency (MGA) and underwriting businesses across Canada.

Navacord recently developed the position as part of a corporate strategy to expand its MGA practice and growth.

As president of underwriting solutions, Irvine will lead the growth of Navacord’s existing and future MGA broker partners. His responsibilities include developing innovative underwriting programs and products, accessing alternative insurance markets, and building out underwriting capacity for the Navacord group.

“We are eager to welcome Greg on board in this newly created role, in which we are confident he will excel,” says Navacord executive chairman T. Marshall Sadd. “Greg is a brilliant leader with plenty of industry knowledge under his belt. We’re looking forward to working together as he propels our MGA growth and the selected vertical integration of our over $2.5 billion of premium within Navacord.”

Irvine’s previous experience includes a decade working as executive vice president of programs and specialty products at Zurich, where he led and managed their insurance programs and specialty products division. His role at Zurich included managing several underwriting team portfolios: programs (all lines), financial lines, surety and accident and health.

He is a graduate of Wilfrid Laurier University and holds an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Greg join Navacord and be the first individual to fulfill this role,” says Shawn DeSantis, president and CEO of Navacord. “We have no doubt Greg’s underwriting expertise, passion for innovation and building collaborative teams that display superior performance will be an invaluable asset to our MGA practice.”

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Navacord is one of Canada’s Top 4 commercial insurance brokerages, with $3 billion in premiums.