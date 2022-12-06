Meet WTW’s new corporate risk and broking leader for Montréal

Simon Castonguay has been named WTW’s corporate risk and broking market leader for Montréal, the brokerage announced Tuesday.

He will be responsible for overall business strategy and client service in the region. Also, he will be a member of the Canadian corporate risk and broking leadership team.

“We’re delighted to appoint Simon to this leadership position,” said Erin Magilton, WTW’s leader of corporate risk and broking in Canada. “Simon brings truly diverse industry knowledge, and a passion for identifying emerging risks, technology and innovative analytic solutions in ways that bring stakeholders together to accelerate corporate risk strategy.”

Castonguay advises clients in Canada and U.S. across the financial, telecommunications, infrastructure, retail, and public sectors. He is a consultant to some of WTW’s largest clients in Montréal, specializing in risk governance optimization and financing, and retention and transfer strategies.

Before joining WTW, Castonguay managed risk analytics teams for global accounting firm KPMG LLP.

“I am delighted, excited and humbled to lead an amazing team of risk management and brokerage professionals at WTW in Montreal,” Castonguay says in a LinkedIn post. “This journey is supported by the strength of our expertise, the insights our unique analytics generate, and the immense network of dedicated people at WTW worldwide — all ready to change the landscape of risk management and risk transfer in Montreal and in Quebec.

“Get ready. You’ll hear from us. A lot.”

Castonguay is a member of the Ordre des Comptables Professionnels Agréés du Québec, the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (CISA), and holds the Forensic Accountant in Canada (CA.IFA) designation.

He is also treasurer for Montréal Centre-Ville, an association of 5,000 businesses located in downtown Montréal, and for the Réseau Action TI, an association of 2,000 professionals in technology and analytics.

Feature photo courtesy of iStock.com/Atstock Productions