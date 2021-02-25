Meet Zurich’s new chief risk officer for Canada

Sonia Kundi is Zurich North America’s new chief risk officer for Canada.

She has joined the Zurich North America group risk management team, effective immediately, and reports to North America Chief Risk Officer Colleen Zitt.

In addition to being a member of Zitt’s leadership team, Kundi will also be a member of the Zurich Canada executive committee, working in the Toronto office.

Kundi’s role at Zurich includes ensuring that risk frameworks and controls are in place and executed successfully to reduce material risk to the organization. She will also lead as a risk champion at various committees.

In addition, she will provide management reporting and support in complying with regulatory risk requirements established by Canada’s solvency regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI).

Kundi is a member of the Canadian Property & Casualty Insurance Compensation Corporation (PACICC)’s risk officer’s forum advisory committee and has experience working with OSFI.

She joins Zurich from Aviva Group, where she was a senior enterprise risk management leader with more than 15 years of global insurance experience. She has a global track record in both market and group roles in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and Australia.

In addition to her professional experience, Kundi is a RIMS Certified Risk Management (CRM) professional. She earned her Risk Management qualification from the University of Toronto.