Merger expands StoneRidge brokerage in Ontario

StoneRidge Insurance Brokers has acquired John Stark & Company, a brokerage with offices in Barrie and Coldwater, Ont.

Headquartered in the community of Ancaster, west of Hamilton, StoneRidge has more than 30 Ontario offices including Toronto, St. Catharines, London, Newmarket, Atikokan, Fort Frances, and Huntsville, among others.

StoneRidge has a brokerage, managing general agent, and an adjusting firm.

The acquisition of John Stark was announced Nov. 13.

The announcement came three weeks after Stoneridge announced its entry into Manitoba with a partnership with J.M. Johnson Insurance Agencies.

In March 2021, StoneRidge announced a new Mississauga North Branch at 1200 Derry Rd. East. That branch is led by Mewa Boparai, managing partner.

A year ago, StoneRidge bought London, Ont.-based Preferred Insurance Group, which has offices in Glencoe and Chatham.

For its part, John Stark places a variety of property and casualty coverages including auto, home, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, watercraft, snowmobile, and farm.

In commercial lines, Stark places commercial liability including contractors, auto, directors & officers, and boiler and machinery.

