More than 7,000 in N.S. without power as crews repair damage caused by winter storm

HALIFAX – More than 7,000 customers in Nova Scotia are still without power after a weekend storm that brought freezing rain across the province damaged power lines.

Matt Drover with Nova Scotia Power says about 7,403 customers are still without power, down from a high of 120,000 after the winter storm hit Friday.

He says the worst-hit parts of the province are the Cape Breton and Antigonish areas.

Drover says restoration efforts have been hampered by icy conditions.

He says the majority of customers are expected to be back online later this evening.

Most of Nova Scotia was hit with freezing rain, while heavy snow blanketed other provinces in the region.

