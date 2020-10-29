Moving through the pandemic: Intact exec to offer his view of what’s next

Delivering value for customers and digital strategy will be two headliners in Intact’s “10-year strategic roadmap,” which will integrate some learnings from the crisis, the carrier told Canadian Underwriter recently.

“We anticipate that consumers will engage digitally to a greater extent, that the savings rate will increase, and that Canadians and Americans will want more value for their money,” Intact predicted recently in a statement. “Since the beginning of the crisis, we have taken a problem-solving approach with customers and brokers, and that will continue to be our philosophy as we assess the needs of customers and communities moving forward.”

In responding to consumers’ needs through the pandemic, Intact provided customers with options such as payment flexibility during a time of economic contraction, and premium adjustments as driving habits changed over the course of the pandemic, the company said. As well, supports were established for businesses affected by payroll deductions and a downturn in sales.

Louis Gagnon, president of Canadian operations at Intact Financial Corporation, is expected to reveal his thoughts about “The Future of the Canadian Insurance Industry” at The Future of Insurance Canada virtual event next week.

The company issued its statement in response to a query about the topics that Gagnon can be expected to discuss during a Q&A panel discussion. The conference is scheduled for Nov. 3-4, 2020.

In speaking about how Intact has operated throughout the pandemic, look for Gagnon to talk about the company’s training initiatives and the composition of its workforce through COVID, the company said. “[The people of Intact] are at the heart of everything we do. We will continue to invest in making IFC a best-in-class employer, including training initiatives that address the changing nature of our work, and in creating a diverse and inclusive workplace.”

Gagnon will also discuss climate change, the company stated, “because it’s hard to discuss the future of insurance without discussing that issue.”

The Q&A panel will also include Rob Wesseling, CEO of The Co-operators and Christian Bieck, global research leader of insurance at the IBM Institute for Business Value. Bryan Falchuk, founder of Insurance Evolution Partners, will moderate.

Feature image by iStock.com/Eoneren