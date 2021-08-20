New Canadian P&C broking head for Willis Towers Watson

Dublin-based brokerage Willis Towers Watson PLC has appointed Kate Mead as head of its Canadian property and casualty broking team.

Mead was previously Willis Towers Watson’s practice leader for the midwest, northeast United States and Canadian environmental business, the brokerage said Aug. 19 in a release.

“Canada is a key component of our global strategy with a strong client base and growth potential. This appointment continues our desire to build on a world class team, expand our visibility in the market and leverage our business strengths,” stated Mike Liss, head of corporate risk & broking, North America, at Willis Towers Watson.

Mead’s LinkedIn profile indicates she is based in Chicago. Canadian Underwriter reached out to Willis Towers Watson media relations asking whether Mead will be moving to Canada. At the time of writing, Canadian Underwriter had not received an answer.

Brian Parsons, Willis Towers Watson’s former Canadian CEO, was hired by Montreal-based commercial brokerage BFL Canada in early 2021. Parsons is now president of the BFL risk management division. Parsons had joined Willis in 2014 as CEO for the Canadian region after a long stint at Marsh Canada. Based in Toronto, Parsons is now working with BFL managing partner Brian Kelly to continue building BFL’s national practice.

In 2020, shareholders of Willis Towers Watson approved an agreement to be acquired by Aon PLC. However, that deal was terminated in July, 2021. Had the deal closed, the combined firm would have formed the world’s biggest commercial P&C brokerage. As it stands, Willis Towers Watson is the world’s third biggest brokerage, behind New York City-based Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. and Dublin-based Aon PLC. Willis Towers Watson and Aon agreed not to proceed with their merger a few weeks after the U.S. Department of Justice announced its anti-trust division would try to have the merger blocked by a U.S. court.

At Willis Towers Watson Canada, Mead will focus on strengthening both client and insurer relationships in Canada, provide strategic guidance to support business development, and promote Willis Towers Watson’s analytical capabilities, the brokerage stated in a press release.

“We have new opportunities to capture momentum across all our product lines, to grow our talent, and to continue providing outstanding service to mid-size, national and global clients with our trademark holistic approach to broking, analytics, claims and loss control,” stated Mead.

Feature image via Nikolay Zirov/JodiJacobson