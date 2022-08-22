New exec for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions revealed

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has appointed Andrea Douglass as senior vice president of customer management in Canada, effective Aug. 29.

Douglass will be responsible for strategic relationships with large corporate customers across Canada. Based in Toronto, she will succeed Sarah Kestle, who retires in September.

“I am excited to have someone with Andrea’s experience and calibre joining our team,” Adrian Hall, CEO Canada, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, commented in a company announcement. “Her strong track record of customer focus, creativity and strategic leadership will boost our drive to provide customer-centric solutions and deliver an exceptional customer experience to advance corporate insurance together.”

Douglass has held numerous leadership positions of increasing responsibility within the customer and distribution space at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty and RSA Insurance. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Queen’s University and a FCIP designation.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves customers and brokers throughout Canada from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.