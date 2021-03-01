NFP in Canada welcomes new president

John Haas is the new president of the brokerage NFP in Canada.

He will oversee all strategic and operational aspects of NFP’s business in Canada, collaborating closely with the current leadership team. He will lead the expansion of NFP’s footprint across Canada in all business segments.

Haas succeeds Greg Padovani, who took on the role in July 2019 while the company assessed a longer-term leadership strategy. Padovani remains a member of the senior leadership team in a role focused on strategic growth opportunities and long-term planning for NFP’s Canadian business.

Haas has more than 30 years of experience working with global clients to deliver strategies for managing complex risks, NFP said in a press release.

He previously served with Willis Towers Watson as executive vice president, Canadian corporate risk and broker leader, and North American natural resources leader.

Before Willis, Haas served as a managing principal with Integro Insurance Brokers, a managing director with Marsh Canada, and an executive risk underwriter with Chubb Insurance Company of Canada. He will report to Ed O’Malley, NFP’s executive vice president and head of insurance brokerage and consulting. He will partner directly with 10 members of the existing leadership team.

O’Malley said Haas’ “extensive experience, depth of knowledge of the Canadian market, and belief in what we can accomplish as an organization will complement the ongoing efforts of our established leadership team and the results they’ve produced.”

NFP is a brokerage and consultant that provides property and casualty insurance, corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions.

The brokerage announced two other new Canadian hires last week.

Joseph Beesack joined the company as senior vice president and head of analytics for the Complex Risk Solutions (CRS) Group in Canada. Beesack, who joins NFP with more than 25 years of industry experience, specializes in creating strategic statistical models to quantify risk. His expertise in statistical modelling supports the development of solutions across financial risk, enterprise risk management, professional liability and risk management. As part of NFP, Beesack will lead analytics for the CRS Group and expand the use of statistical modelling.

Imran Pira is another new hire to the CRS Group in Canada. He joins as senior vice president of management and professional lines. Pira has more than 15 years of industry experience in risk management, underwriting, client advisory and broking, and portfolio management. Within the area of executive risk, he specializes in directors’ and officers’ liability, as well as ancillary corporate protection products such as fidelity, pension trustee, and cyber liability. In his role at NFP, Pira will help to drive growth in the recently formed CRS Group, delivering specialized expertise to companies working to address various corporate risks.